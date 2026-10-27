Yemen's Houthis say targeted military planes in southern Saudi

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 09:29
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis say targeted military planes in southern Saudi
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Yemen's Houthis say targeted military planes in southern Saudi

Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday said they targeted two military transport aircraft in southern Saudi Arabia, after claiming attacks on an oil refinery in the east.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group "targeted two military transport aircraft with ballistic missiles, one at Najran airport and the other at (King) Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait." Saudi authorities earlier in the day had issued brief danger warnings for several southern areas including Najran and Khamis Mushait.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Target

Military

Planes

Saudi Arabia

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