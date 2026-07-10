Samir Geagea after meeting President Aoun: Lebanon’s future depends on one army, one state authority

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said Friday, following a meeting with President Joseph Aoun, that Lebanon cannot remain in a state of uncertainty, stressing that the country can only function with one army and one weapon under the authority of the state.



Geagea said reconstruction efforts and an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon must be accompanied by the establishment of a strong and functioning state.



He noted that Lebanon has legitimate constitutional institutions, citing the 128-member Parliament elected by the Lebanese people, a president elected with 100 parliamentary votes, and a government led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam that has twice won Parliament’s confidence.



“The state in Lebanon is represented by the president, the government and Parliament, and their decisions must be respected,” Geagea said.



Addressing Lebanon’s Shiite community, Geagea said they are “not being targeted” and urged them to stand behind the Lebanese state.