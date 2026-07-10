News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wa Achrakat Al Chamess
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Samir Geagea after meeting President Aoun: Lebanon’s future depends on one army, one state authority
Lebanon News
10-07-2026 | 06:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Samir Geagea after meeting President Aoun: Lebanon’s future depends on one army, one state authority
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said Friday, following a meeting with President Joseph Aoun, that Lebanon cannot remain in a state of uncertainty, stressing that the country can only function with one army and one weapon under the authority of the state.
Geagea said reconstruction efforts and an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon must be accompanied by the establishment of a strong and functioning state.
He noted that Lebanon has legitimate constitutional institutions, citing the 128-member Parliament elected by the Lebanese people, a president elected with 100 parliamentary votes, and a government led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam that has twice won Parliament’s confidence.
“The state in Lebanon is represented by the president, the government and Parliament, and their decisions must be respected,” Geagea said.
Addressing Lebanon’s Shiite community, Geagea said they are “not being targeted” and urged them to stand behind the Lebanese state.
Lebanon News
Geagea
after
meeting
President
Aoun:
Lebanon’s
future
depends
army,
state
authority
LBCI sources: President Aoun says Hezbollah did not respond to efforts to prevent war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-10
President Aoun: Lebanon’s security must be under state authority alone
Lebanon News
2026-06-10
President Aoun: Lebanon’s security must be under state authority alone
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-01
President Aoun: Washington framework agreement upholds state authority and Lebanon's rights
Lebanon News
2026-07-01
President Aoun: Washington framework agreement upholds state authority and Lebanon's rights
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-17
President Aoun: Lebanon insists its negotiation path is independent, state holds exclusive authority
Lebanon News
2026-06-17
President Aoun: Lebanon insists its negotiation path is independent, state holds exclusive authority
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-09
President Aoun: Israeli withdrawal would remove justification for any weapons outside state authority
Lebanon News
2026-06-09
President Aoun: Israeli withdrawal would remove justification for any weapons outside state authority
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:57
LBCI sources: President Aoun says Hezbollah did not respond to efforts to prevent war
Lebanon News
05:57
LBCI sources: President Aoun says Hezbollah did not respond to efforts to prevent war
0
Lebanon News
05:40
PM Salam arrives in Turkey for meeting with Erdogan
Lebanon News
05:40
PM Salam arrives in Turkey for meeting with Erdogan
0
Lebanon News
05:05
President Aoun heads to Washington with focus on agreement guarantees and southern forces, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
05:05
President Aoun heads to Washington with focus on agreement guarantees and southern forces, LBCI sources say
0
Lebanon News
04:59
US military delegation to meet Lebanese Army chief to discuss southern Lebanon measures: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
04:59
US military delegation to meet Lebanese Army chief to discuss southern Lebanon measures: LBCI sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-05-12
UK's Starmer facing crunch meeting as calls grow for him to quit
World News
2026-05-12
UK's Starmer facing crunch meeting as calls grow for him to quit
0
World News
2026-07-06
Zelensky urges 'strong decisions' at NATO summit after latest Russian attack on Kyiv
World News
2026-07-06
Zelensky urges 'strong decisions' at NATO summit after latest Russian attack on Kyiv
0
World News
2026-01-07
Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House
World News
2026-01-07
Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:59
US official says first pilot zone in Lebanon will be launched 'in a matter of days'
Lebanon News
13:59
US official says first pilot zone in Lebanon will be launched 'in a matter of days'
2
Lebanon News
05:57
LBCI sources: President Aoun says Hezbollah did not respond to efforts to prevent war
Lebanon News
05:57
LBCI sources: President Aoun says Hezbollah did not respond to efforts to prevent war
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel raises alert level after US strikes on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel raises alert level after US strikes on Iran
4
Lebanon News
03:50
Israeli army claims it uncovered Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:50
Israeli army claims it uncovered Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:40
Samir Geagea after meeting President Aoun: Lebanon’s future depends on one army, one state authority
Lebanon News
06:40
Samir Geagea after meeting President Aoun: Lebanon’s future depends on one army, one state authority
6
Lebanon News
11:38
UNIFIL expands operations in South Lebanon as violence declines but situation remains fragile
Lebanon News
11:38
UNIFIL expands operations in South Lebanon as violence declines but situation remains fragile
7
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
12:50
Jordanian businessman Al Khawaja responds to BDL statement on judicial proceedings
Lebanon News
12:50
Jordanian businessman Al Khawaja responds to BDL statement on judicial proceedings
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More