Israeli opposition party warns PM 'laying groundwork' for election challenge

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 09:50
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Israeli opposition party warns PM &#39;laying groundwork&#39; for election challenge
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Israeli opposition party warns PM 'laying groundwork' for election challenge

The party of Gadi Eisenkot, the main challenger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warned the premier was preparing to challenge the results of Tuesday's election by claiming it was being stolen.

"Netanyahu is in a panic -- and he's laying the groundwork to challenge the results," Eisenkot's Yashar party said. "We have to be ahead of Likud by a huge margin; only then will there be no room to sow doubt about the results."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Opposition

Party

PM

Groundwork

Election

Challenge

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