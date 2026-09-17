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Yemen's Houthis say Saudi strikes killed one, targeted telecom towers
Middle East News
17-09-2026 | 02:31
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Yemen's Houthis say Saudi strikes killed one, targeted telecom towers
Saudi strikes in Yemen killed one person and targeted three telecommunications towers on Thursday, according to Houthi media.
"Saudi enemy warplanes targeted three telecommunications towers" in Taiz province, while one civilian was killed and another injured in strikes on the town of Abs, Almasirah television said.
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