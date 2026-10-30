Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says

Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on Friday as part of efforts to reach a deal ‌between the U.S. and Iran, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters.



The mediation talks have been coordinated with the U.S., the official said.



Qatar presented a draft peace plan to ⁠Iran on Sunday, according to an official briefed on negotiations. But a senior Iranian official dismissed the proposals as unacceptable and said Tehran would maintain its nuclear position.



Reuters