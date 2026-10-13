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French unions say 480,000 people took part in pro-student protests
World News
13-10-2026 | 11:30
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French unions say 480,000 people took part in pro-student protests
French unions said that around 480,000 people took part in nationwide demonstrations held Tuesday to back student protests.
French authorities have not yet given their own estimate for the demonstrations. The last nationwide rallies supporting the student movement, held on Thursday last week, saw 71,500 people turn out, according to the interior ministry.
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