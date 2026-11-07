Qatar says its mediation efforts between US and Iran continue to prevent escalation

Middle East News
07-11-2026 | 02:44
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Qatar says its mediation efforts between US and Iran continue to prevent escalation
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Qatar says its mediation efforts between US and Iran continue to prevent escalation

Qatar's Prime Minister said the country's mediation efforts between the U.S. and Iran were continuing to prevent the situation in the region from spiraling out of control, Al Jazeera TV reported on Saturday.

The U.S. administration remained willing to find a solution even after the midterm elections, signaling that Washington's interest in reaching an agreement had not changed, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said.

⁠Significant progress had been made and Al-Thani expressed confidence that a settlement could be reached.

"We cannot wait to reach a perfect agreement; we hope to reach a good agreement," he said.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Qatar

Mediation

US

Iran

Escalation

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