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Israel conveys 'concerns' to US on Gaza plan
Middle East News
03-08-2026 | 03:55
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Israel conveys 'concerns' to US on Gaza plan
Israel has conveyed concerns to the United States on a Gaza plan hailed by President Donald Trump after Hamas said it had agreed on disarmament, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Monday.
"Israel has conveyed its comments and concerns on the proposed framework to our American counterparts. The version that has been made public does not reflect Israel's positions," Doron Spielman, spokesman for the prime minister's office, said in a response to AFP.
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