Fresh missile attack targets Yemen's Aden airport: Police source

Middle East News
28-10-2026 | 08:45
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Fresh missile attack targets Yemen&#39;s Aden airport: Police source
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Fresh missile attack targets Yemen's Aden airport: Police source

A missile targeted Yemen's Aden airport for the second time on Wednesday, a police official told AFP, as the Iran-backed Houthis called for the evacuation of the facility in the seat of the Saudi-backed government.

"A Houthi missile targeted the area under Saudi forces' control inside the perimeter of Aden airport," the Aden police official told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive topics.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Missile

Attack

Target

Yemen

Aden

Airport

Police

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