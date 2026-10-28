News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fresh missile attack targets Yemen's Aden airport: Police source
Middle East News
28-10-2026 | 08:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fresh missile attack targets Yemen's Aden airport: Police source
A missile targeted Yemen's Aden airport for the second time on Wednesday, a police official told AFP, as the Iran-backed Houthis called for the evacuation of the facility in the seat of the Saudi-backed government.
"A Houthi missile targeted the area under Saudi forces' control inside the perimeter of Aden airport," the Aden police official told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive topics.
AFP
Middle East News
Missile
Attack
Target
Yemen
Aden
Airport
Police
Next
87% of votes counted in Israel election, 650,000 double-envelopes yet to be tallied
Houthi media says Saudi strike on petrol station in Yemen kills 12
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-21
Explosion, smoke in Yemen's Aden near airport: Police official, AFP journalist
Middle East News
2026-10-21
Explosion, smoke in Yemen's Aden near airport: Police official, AFP journalist
0
Middle East News
2026-10-24
Explosions heard in Yemen's Aden: Police source, AFP
Middle East News
2026-10-24
Explosions heard in Yemen's Aden: Police source, AFP
0
Middle East News
07:23
Houthi missile fell in Aden airport perimeter before evacuation order: Police
Middle East News
07:23
Houthi missile fell in Aden airport perimeter before evacuation order: Police
0
Middle East News
2026-10-24
Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aden naval base, military camp
Middle East News
2026-10-24
Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aden naval base, military camp
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:11
Israel president says must avoid new election despite inconclusive result
Middle East News
09:11
Israel president says must avoid new election despite inconclusive result
0
Middle East News
08:53
87% of votes counted in Israel election, 650,000 double-envelopes yet to be tallied
Middle East News
08:53
87% of votes counted in Israel election, 650,000 double-envelopes yet to be tallied
0
Middle East News
07:49
Houthi media says Saudi strike on petrol station in Yemen kills 12
Middle East News
07:49
Houthi media says Saudi strike on petrol station in Yemen kills 12
0
Middle East News
07:23
Houthi missile fell in Aden airport perimeter before evacuation order: Police
Middle East News
07:23
Houthi missile fell in Aden airport perimeter before evacuation order: Police
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-12
Oman summons Iranian ambassador, issues formal protest after attack: State media
Middle East News
2026-07-12
Oman summons Iranian ambassador, issues formal protest after attack: State media
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-21
70 displaced Syrians return home in 22nd phase of Lebanon's voluntary return plan
Lebanon News
2026-10-21
70 displaced Syrians return home in 22nd phase of Lebanon's voluntary return plan
0
World News
2026-03-21
Iranian man, Romanian woman charged over attempt to enter UK submarine base
World News
2026-03-21
Iranian man, Romanian woman charged over attempt to enter UK submarine base
0
Middle East News
2026-08-04
US Treasury Secretary says chance of Hormuz deal with Iran by Wednesday
Middle East News
2026-08-04
US Treasury Secretary says chance of Hormuz deal with Iran by Wednesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
16:17
First Israeli election exit polls show narrow edge for opposition
Middle East News
16:17
First Israeli election exit polls show narrow edge for opposition
2
Middle East News
03:54
62% of votes counted in Israel election, Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats
Middle East News
03:54
62% of votes counted in Israel election, Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats
3
Middle East News
10:05
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi defense ministry in Riyadh
Middle East News
10:05
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi defense ministry in Riyadh
4
Middle East News
16:41
Israel's Eisenkot says election results show 'lack of confidence' in Netanyahu
Middle East News
16:41
Israel's Eisenkot says election results show 'lack of confidence' in Netanyahu
5
Middle East News
16:24
Strong gains for Arab-majority parties in Israel vote: Exit polls
Middle East News
16:24
Strong gains for Arab-majority parties in Israel vote: Exit polls
6
Middle East News
11:32
Israeli Arab leader accuses Netanyahu of 'lying, inciting' with election fraud claims
Middle East News
11:32
Israeli Arab leader accuses Netanyahu of 'lying, inciting' with election fraud claims
7
Middle East News
11:39
Netanyahu's party asks to extend Israeli election hours as it mobilises voters
Middle East News
11:39
Netanyahu's party asks to extend Israeli election hours as it mobilises voters
8
Middle East News
17:09
Israel FM says opposition celebrations 'premature' after exit polls show lead
Middle East News
17:09
Israel FM says opposition celebrations 'premature' after exit polls show lead
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More