Pope Leo spent peaceful night in hospital after surgery, Vatican says

Pope Leo spent a peaceful night in hospital after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican said on Wednesday, adding that further information about his condition would be released later in the day.



The pope was diagnosed on Tuesday with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, after doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung during an operation.



The 71-year-old pontiff had been ⁠admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital after doctors discovered a growth during a recent routine health check.







Reuters