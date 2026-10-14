News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Leo spent peaceful night in hospital after surgery, Vatican says
World News
14-10-2026 | 03:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope Leo spent peaceful night in hospital after surgery, Vatican says
Pope Leo spent a peaceful night in hospital after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican said on Wednesday, adding that further information about his condition would be released later in the day.
The pope was diagnosed on Tuesday with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, after doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung during an operation.
The 71-year-old pontiff had been admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital after doctors discovered a growth during a recent routine health check.
Reuters
World News
Pope Leo
Hospital
Surgery
Vatican
Starlink restricted operations in Ukraine overnight: Zelensky adviser
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-10-13
Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule
World News
2026-10-13
Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule
0
World News
2026-08-27
Pope Leo 'saddened' by deaths from Nepal floods: Vatican
World News
2026-08-27
Pope Leo 'saddened' by deaths from Nepal floods: Vatican
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-20
President Aoun meets Pope Leo at Vatican, urges support for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-08-20
President Aoun meets Pope Leo at Vatican, urges support for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
0
World News
2026-08-11
Pope Leo 'deeply saddened' by Colombia earthquake: Vatican
World News
2026-08-11
Pope Leo 'deeply saddened' by Colombia earthquake: Vatican
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:38
Starlink restricted operations in Ukraine overnight: Zelensky adviser
World News
02:38
Starlink restricted operations in Ukraine overnight: Zelensky adviser
0
World News
11:58
Trump says Yemen's Houthis are 'behaving very badly'
World News
11:58
Trump says Yemen's Houthis are 'behaving very badly'
0
World News
11:30
French unions say 480,000 people took part in pro-student protests
World News
11:30
French unions say 480,000 people took part in pro-student protests
0
World News
09:18
Iran and Russia ramping up hybrid campaigns in Britain: UK spy chief
World News
09:18
Iran and Russia ramping up hybrid campaigns in Britain: UK spy chief
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-14
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russian bank
Middle East News
2026-09-14
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russian bank
0
World News
2026-07-07
Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky
World News
2026-07-07
Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky
0
Middle East News
05:53
Yemen hospitals overwhelmed by surge in war casualties: Red Cross
Middle East News
05:53
Yemen hospitals overwhelmed by surge in war casualties: Red Cross
0
World News
2026-01-31
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
World News
2026-01-31
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Four explosive shipments seized in Lebanon this month: Were more shipments missed?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Four explosive shipments seized in Lebanon this month: Were more shipments missed?
2
Lebanon News
13:02
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr
Lebanon News
13:02
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr
3
Lebanon News
07:02
President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations over war to secure Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction
Lebanon News
07:02
President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations over war to secure Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Up to $14,000 in housing aid: Hezbollah outlines payments for war-hit families
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Up to $14,000 in housing aid: Hezbollah outlines payments for war-hit families
5
Lebanon News
02:29
US State Department criticizes military court complaint against Lebanon’s Washington ambassador
Lebanon News
02:29
US State Department criticizes military court complaint against Lebanon’s Washington ambassador
6
Lebanon News
07:14
President Aoun calls Saudi crown prince, condemns attacks on civilian facilities
Lebanon News
07:14
President Aoun calls Saudi crown prince, condemns attacks on civilian facilities
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
A war's leftovers: Cluster munitions threaten northern Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
A war's leftovers: Cluster munitions threaten northern Israel
8
Middle East News
09:08
Yemen's Houthis warn civilians, employees to evacuate Saudi Aramco oil facilities
Middle East News
09:08
Yemen's Houthis warn civilians, employees to evacuate Saudi Aramco oil facilities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More