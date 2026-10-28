News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Beirut 303
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu or Eisenkot? Israel faces a political crossroads as five scenarios emerge
News Bulletin Reports
28-10-2026 | 14:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Netanyahu or Eisenkot? Israel faces a political crossroads as five scenarios emerge
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
By Friday morning, the counting of ballots in Israel's elections is expected to be complete, and the official results will be announced.
Until then, current figures suggest that neither of the two main political camps, led by Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, will secure the 61 seats needed for a majority in the Knesset and the ability to form a government, even after all votes are counted.
Eisenkot, who was quick to declare victory, has found himself in a difficult position as the vote count progresses, forcing him to reconsider his remarks about forming a national unity government representing the various segments of Israeli society, including the religious right, the left and secular groups.
His speech, however, made no mention of Arab citizens.
Will he actually be able to form a government without Arab political support, as his allies are pressuring him to do, or without joining forces with Netanyahu, who rejects any partnership with Arab parties?
Meanwhile, the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas, has kept open the possibility of joining a government headed by Eisenkot.
The Joint List, however, has ruled out participating in any Israeli government while stressing that it would not hesitate to provide outside support to Eisenkot to secure the 61-seat majority he needs.
Against this backdrop, Israel faces at least five possible scenarios.
Eisenkot could form a government with the ultra-Orthodox parties. To bring them into his coalition, he would have to abandon plans to pass legislation requiring ultra-Orthodox men to serve in the military.
Alternatively, Eisenkot could form a minority government backed by Arab parties without their joining the coalition. To make this possible, he would need to persuade Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman to abandon their pledges not to participate in a minority government.
Netanyahu could form a minority government. He is seeking a mandate from President Isaac Herzog, arguing that Likud has established itself as the largest party.
Another possibility is that Netanyahu forms a government by attracting defectors from the opposition. He would need to persuade members of the “change bloc” to leave their camp and join him. This scenario appears unlikely, as he would need more than one or two lawmakers to secure a majority.
Netanyahu's preferred scenario is for U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene and push for a national unity government. Such pressure could force Eisenkot to abandon his pledge not to join a government that includes Netanyahu.
The final scenario, and the worst outcome for all sides, would be another election early next year. This would give Netanyahu an opportunity to exploit the intervening period and act as a caretaker prime minister with few parliamentary constraints.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gadi Eisenkot
Donald Trump
From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-27
Israel's Eisenkot says election results show 'lack of confidence' in Netanyahu
Middle East News
2026-10-27
Israel's Eisenkot says election results show 'lack of confidence' in Netanyahu
0
Middle East News
2026-10-27
Netanyahu rival Eisenkot urges voters to unseat 'worst govt' in Israeli history
Middle East News
2026-10-27
Netanyahu rival Eisenkot urges voters to unseat 'worst govt' in Israeli history
0
Middle East News
2026-10-23
Israel's Netanyahu orders party to cancel political events after West Bank attack
Middle East News
2026-10-23
Israel's Netanyahu orders party to cancel political events after West Bank attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-27
Israel election: Five-party opposition bloc takes aim at Netanyahu
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-27
Israel election: Five-party opposition bloc takes aim at Netanyahu
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-26
The question hanging over Lebanon: Will Hezbollah join Iran's next war?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-26
The question hanging over Lebanon: Will Hezbollah join Iran's next war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-26
Final hours before Israel votes: Deadlock looms, Arab turnout in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-26
Final hours before Israel votes: Deadlock looms, Arab turnout in focus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-25
Israel holds major military drill as election tensions rise over security and economic fears
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-25
Israel holds major military drill as election tensions rise over security and economic fears
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-04-28
Trump says Iran wants US to open Hormuz Strait as soon as possible
World News
2026-04-28
Trump says Iran wants US to open Hormuz Strait as soon as possible
0
Lebanon News
13:08
Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently
Lebanon News
13:08
Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-22
Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council
Lebanon News
2026-10-22
Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-26
Israel warns of escalation on Lebanon front as focus expands to Iran and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-26
Israel warns of escalation on Lebanon front as focus expands to Iran and Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:08
Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently
Lebanon News
13:08
Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently
2
Middle East News
03:54
62% of votes counted in Israel election, Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats
Middle East News
03:54
62% of votes counted in Israel election, Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats
3
Lebanon News
12:42
Hezbollah chief calls Israeli election results a form of defeat, rejects disarmament
Lebanon News
12:42
Hezbollah chief calls Israeli election results a form of defeat, rejects disarmament
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant
5
Middle East News
08:53
87% of votes counted in Israel election, 650,000 double-envelopes yet to be tallied
Middle East News
08:53
87% of votes counted in Israel election, 650,000 double-envelopes yet to be tallied
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Netanyahu or Eisenkot? Israel faces a political crossroads as five scenarios emerge
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Netanyahu or Eisenkot? Israel faces a political crossroads as five scenarios emerge
7
Middle East News
04:02
Israel left-wing leader says opposition bloc should work with Arab parties
Middle East News
04:02
Israel left-wing leader says opposition bloc should work with Arab parties
8
Middle East News
05:05
Qatari mediators present Iran with new deal to end the war, official says
Middle East News
05:05
Qatari mediators present Iran with new deal to end the war, official says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More