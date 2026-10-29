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Arab-Israeli list says Netanyahu accusations show his 'fear' of their power
Middle East News
29-10-2026 | 10:01
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Arab-Israeli list says Netanyahu accusations show his 'fear' of their power
The Arab-Israeli Joint List said Thursday that accusations of election impropriety from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his bloc showed their fear of the Arab community's newfound political clout.
"The Joint List asserts that the campaign of incitement led by Netanyahu and his fascist coalition against the Arab public's vote exposes their fear of its political strength," it said, urging the anti-Netanyahu "opposition camp to stop echoing the lies."
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