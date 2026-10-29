Iran received letter from US vice president, has not replied yet: Media

Middle East News
29-10-2026 | 11:22
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Iran received letter from US vice president, has not replied yet: Media
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Iran received letter from US vice president, has not replied yet: Media

Iranian media reported on Thursday that Tehran had received a letter from U.S. Vice President JD Vance but had not yet responded, amid efforts to revive peace talks between the countries.

Tasnim news agency reported that "Iran has received the letter but has not yet responded," while Fars news agency carried a similar account, citing "a source familiar with the matter."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Letter

US

Vice

President

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