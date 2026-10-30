Yemen's Houthis denied launching ‌any attack towards Saudi Arabia on Friday, after the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the ⁠group over the Mecca region.



Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree dismissed the coalition's account as false in a post on X, saying the group had not carried out any operation towards Saudi territory. He said its ‌operations ⁠target Saudi oil facilities and military bases.



Reuters