Salam reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in talks with Erdoğan

Lebanon News
10-07-2026 | 14:10
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Salam reaffirms Lebanon&#39;s sovereignty in talks with Erdoğan
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Salam reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in talks with Erdoğan

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed the importance of close coordination between friendly countries amid a sensitive regional phase, emphasizing Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and efforts to end Israeli attacks.

In a statement following a dinner hosted by President Erdoğan in Istanbul during his official visit to Turkey, Salam said the meeting underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and elevating Lebanese-Turkish ties to the level of a strategic partnership.

Salam expressed appreciation for Turkey's support to Lebanon, particularly the humanitarian assistance it has provided in recent months.

He also stressed that Lebanon remains committed to making independent national decisions and to extending the state's full authority across its entire territory. He added that Beirut is working to rally support from friendly and brotherly countries to secure an end to Israeli attacks and Israel's withdrawal from all Lebanese territory.

For his part, Erdoğan reiterated Turkey's support for Lebanon and its efforts to achieve a complete Israeli withdrawal from its territory. He also voiced support for Lebanon's commitment to preserving the independence of its decision-making, safeguarding its security, territorial integrity, and stability.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Turkey

Salam’s Turkey visit: Where does Lebanon stand amid shifting regional alliances?
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