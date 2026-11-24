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UK slaps sanctions on Yemeni Houthi group, four top officials
World News
24-11-2026 | 06:51
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UK slaps sanctions on Yemeni Houthi group, four top officials
The British government on Tuesday slapped sanctions on Yemen's Houthi group and four of its top officials "for deliberately attempting to undermine stability" in the Middle East.
"The Houthis' renewed aggression targeting our partners and innocent civilians is unacceptable, and they must be held to account," foreign minister Ed Miliband said in a statement.
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