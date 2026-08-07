Turkey says defense deal with Saudi, Pakistan 'not aimed at any particular country'

Turkey insisted on Friday that its joint defense pact signed with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan amid the U.S.-Iran war was "not aimed at any particular country."



"The Mecca Agreement, which is not aimed at any particular country, will strengthen the shared security and collective deterrence of the three nations... thereby making significant contributions to the preservation of peace and stability in our region," Burhanettin Duran, the Turkish presidency's communications director, posted on X.





AFP