Iran's IRGC navy says two tankers stopped south of Hormuz after incidents

Middle East News
30-10-2026 | 08:12
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Iran&#39;s IRGC navy says two tankers stopped south of Hormuz after incidents
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Iran's IRGC navy says two tankers stopped south of Hormuz after incidents

Iran's Revolutionary ‌Guards Navy said on Friday that two oil tankers were involved in incidents and stopped in ⁠waters south of the Strait of Hormuz, after ignoring radio warnings and attempting to use what it described as an unauthorized ‌route ⁠through the strategic waterway.

Iran also said on Friday that it destroyed ⁠a U.S. unmanned vessel in the eastern Strait of ⁠Hormuz. There was no immediate confirmation ⁠from the U.S. military.

Reuters

Middle East News

tankers

stopped

south

Hormuz

after

incidents

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