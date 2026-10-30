Iran's Revolutionary ‌Guards Navy said on Friday that two oil tankers were involved in incidents and stopped in ⁠waters south of the Strait of Hormuz, after ignoring radio warnings and attempting to use what it described as an unauthorized ‌route ⁠through the strategic waterway.



Iran also said on Friday that it destroyed ⁠a U.S. unmanned vessel in the eastern Strait of ⁠Hormuz. There was no immediate confirmation ⁠from the U.S. military.



Reuters