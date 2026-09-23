Rubio says Israel, region does not need W.Bank to become new 'crisis'

World News
23-09-2026 | 12:12
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Rubio says Israel, region does not need W.Bank to become new &#39;crisis&#39;
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Rubio says Israel, region does not need W.Bank to become new 'crisis'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Wednesday that the last thing Israel or the wider Middle East needed was for the West Bank to become a new crisis.

"The last thing Israel needs or the region needs is an additional crisis or an additional friction point; we understand that that's the case and that's what's happening," Rubio said.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Marco Rubio

Israel

West Bank

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