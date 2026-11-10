Eisenkot vows government 'as quickly as possible' as new Israel parliament meets

Middle East News
10-11-2026 | 08:08
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Eisenkot vows government &#39;as quickly as possible&#39; as new Israel parliament meets
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Eisenkot vows government 'as quickly as possible' as new Israel parliament meets

Israel's former military chief Gadi Eisenkot vowed Tuesday to form a government quickly to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the new parliament prepared to be sworn in.

"I am committed in this complex situation to form a national-emergency government as quickly as possible," Eisenkot told reporters ahead of being sworn in as a member of parliament.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Gadi Eisenkot

Government

Israel

Parliament

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