Israel parliament convenes after Netanyahu's bloc loses seats

Middle East News
10-11-2026 | 09:29
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Israel parliament convenes after Netanyahu&#39;s bloc loses seats
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Israel parliament convenes after Netanyahu's bloc loses seats

President Isaac Herzog opened Tuesday the new session of Israel's parliament, the Knesset, following an election two weeks ago in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc lost ground.

"I have the honor to open the first session of the 26th Knesset," said Herzog ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the parliament's 120 members, amid uncertainty over whether Netanyahu's main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, will be able to form a new government.



AFP
 

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