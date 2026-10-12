French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he had not noticed "any energy truce on the Russian side" after U.S. President Donald Trump at the weekend announced an "energy ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia.



There can only be progress "if there is a real truce on both sides," Macron told reporters, saying "the facts show Russia has continued to bomb energy infrastructure (in Ukraine) in the last hours" and adding there should be no stepping back "in the face of the Russian threat."







AFP