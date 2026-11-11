Iran will not allow enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says

Middle East News
11-11-2026 | 07:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran will not allow enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran will not allow enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says

Iran will not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave the country and there will be consequences in the event of any new U.S. strikes on the Islamic Republic, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said in televised remarks.

Rezaei was speaking to Lebanon's pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV after U.S. officials downplayed the need for additional military action against Iran, with analysts noting President Donald Trump's more conciliatory tone since the Republicans' defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.

Rezaei has said there ⁠are currently no negotiations taking place between Tehran and Washington.

"Any new U.S. attacks will also be met with targeting U.S. bases far away," he said.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iran

Enriched

Nuclear

Security

Chief

Mohsen Rezaei

LBCI Next
Iran warns of domestic gas shortages from war this winter
EU explores deeper Syria partnership, flags concern over Russia role
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-13

Saudi Arabia says will not allow threats to its security, Red Sea navigation

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-20

Iran security chief rejects moving enriched uranium out of country

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-09

Iran says UN nuclear watchdog resolution 'will not bring any results’

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-19

Israel army chief vows in Syria not to allow threats along border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:58

Saudi air defenses intercept three Houthi cruise missiles launched toward Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Iran warns of domestic gas shortages from war this winter

LBCI
Middle East News
07:52

EU explores deeper Syria partnership, flags concern over Russia role

LBCI
Middle East News
05:53

Flights resume at Israel's Ramon Airport after earthquake in Eilat region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-07

Beirut’s southern suburbs struck again as Israel targets senior Hezbollah commander; details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-30

PM Salam: Addressing the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon requires a new approach

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-05

French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says

LBCI
World News
2026-09-25

At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

UNIFIL patrol comes under gunfire near South Lebanon's Wadi Jilou, no peacekeepers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

PM Salam says Qlayaat Airport to begin trial flights on November 22, regular commercial operations set for December 14

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran war fears complicate Israel's race to form a new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

LBCI sources reveal details of former Iraqi MP's murder in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

LBCI sources: New details emerge in former Iraqi MP's murder as investigators seek to identify suspects

LBCI
Middle East News
11:23

Netanyahu calls again for national unity government, citing Iran 'nuclear threat'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More