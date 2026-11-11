Iran will not allow enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says

Iran will not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave the country and there will be consequences in the event of any new U.S. strikes on the Islamic Republic, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said in televised remarks.



Rezaei was speaking to Lebanon's pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV after U.S. officials downplayed the need for additional military action against Iran, with analysts noting President Donald Trump's more conciliatory tone since the Republicans' defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.



Rezaei has said there ⁠are currently no negotiations taking place between Tehran and Washington.



"Any new U.S. attacks will also be met with targeting U.S. bases far away," he said.







Reuters