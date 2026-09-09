Iran says UN nuclear watchdog resolution 'will not bring any results’

Middle East News
09-09-2026 | 14:00
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Iran says UN nuclear watchdog resolution &#39;will not bring any results’
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Iran says UN nuclear watchdog resolution 'will not bring any results’

Iran condemned on Wednesday a resolution adopted by the United Nations atomic watchdog's board of governors which referred the Islamic Republic to the U.N. Security Council over its nuclear "non-compliance."

"This resolution was passed under political pressure from the U.S. and its allies and in our view has no basis and will not bring any results," Iran's representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, told state television.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

United Nations

Security Council

Nuclear

Explosion heard in southern Iran near Hormuz: State media
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