Iran warns of domestic gas shortages from war this winter

Middle East News
11-11-2026 | 09:17
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Iran warns of domestic gas shortages from war this winter
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Iran warns of domestic gas shortages from war this winter

Iran's government has warned of worsening internal gas shortages this winter as a result of damage to processing facilities in the war with the United States that could lead to cuts in supply.

"If the level of consumption is high it is possible that gas cuts will occur all over the country including in Tehran," government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said in a news conference in Tehran on Tuesday.

Mohajerani forecast a shortfall of 430 million cubic meters in gas supply this year, compared to about 300 million cubic meters in previous years.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iran

Gas

Shortages

War

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