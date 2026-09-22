Lebanon's fuel prices continue to increase

Lebanon Economy
22-09-2026 | 02:35
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Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices continue to increase
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Lebanon's fuel prices continue to increase

On Tuesday, September 22, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 24,000, while diesel rose by LBP 55,000 and gas surged by LBP 28,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,834,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,852,000

- Diesel: LBP 2,823,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,249,000

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New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000
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