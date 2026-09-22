News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's fuel prices continue to increase
Lebanon Economy
22-09-2026 | 02:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's fuel prices continue to increase
On Tuesday, September 22, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 24,000, while diesel rose by LBP 55,000 and gas surged by LBP 28,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,834,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,852,000
- Diesel: LBP 2,823,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,249,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Increase
Gas
Diesel
Gasoline
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-04
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-04
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-08-03
Fuel prices in Lebanon increase
Lebanon Economy
2026-08-03
Fuel prices in Lebanon increase
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-15
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-15
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-11
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-11
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-18
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-18
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-15
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-15
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-13
In Lebanon, the same salary buys less: Food prices climb as fuel jumps more than 80%
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-13
In Lebanon, the same salary buys less: Food prices climb as fuel jumps more than 80%
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-11
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-11
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-05-16
Putin to visit China May 19-20 after Trump trip
World News
2026-05-16
Putin to visit China May 19-20 after Trump trip
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-24
Missile explodes mid-air, debris falls over Kesserwan with no strikes reported
Lebanon News
2026-03-24
Missile explodes mid-air, debris falls over Kesserwan with no strikes reported
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-15
Speaker Berri: Israel disregards agreements as attacks in southern Lebanon continue
Lebanon News
2026-08-15
Speaker Berri: Israel disregards agreements as attacks in southern Lebanon continue
0
World News
2026-05-10
Spain says 94 people of 19 nationalities removed from hantavirus ship Sunday
World News
2026-05-10
Spain says 94 people of 19 nationalities removed from hantavirus ship Sunday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:48
Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit
Lebanon News
07:48
Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit
2
Lebanon News
11:49
PM Salam meets US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, calls for continued support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:49
PM Salam meets US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, calls for continued support for Lebanese Army
3
Lebanon News
08:47
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
Lebanon News
08:47
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From fuel to food: Global energy crisis deepens cost pressures in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From fuel to food: Global energy crisis deepens cost pressures in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:00
Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
Lebanon News
08:00
Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
6
Lebanon News
12:17
Salam, Qatari PM discuss regional tensions, energy cooperation and support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
12:17
Salam, Qatari PM discuss regional tensions, energy cooperation and support for Lebanese Army
7
Middle East News
10:05
Sources to Reuters: Trump held phone call with Yemeni president on Sunday
Middle East News
10:05
Sources to Reuters: Trump held phone call with Yemeni president on Sunday
8
Middle East News
08:53
Bessent: China ‘heavily engaged’ in Iran sanctions campaign
Middle East News
08:53
Bessent: China ‘heavily engaged’ in Iran sanctions campaign
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More