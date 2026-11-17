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Iran Guards say targeted US radar system in Bahrain with drones
Middle East News
17-11-2026 | 02:22
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Iran Guards say targeted US radar system in Bahrain with drones
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they launched a drone attack targeting a radar system in Bahrain operated by the United States in response to repeated U.S. "violations" of Iranian airspace.
"Combat drones belonging to the Revolutionary Guards carried out a precision operation this morning, targeting a radar system operated by U.S. forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain," the Guards' Sepah news website said, adding that the attack was in response to the "repeated violations of Iranian airspace by U.S. military drones."
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