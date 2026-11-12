What is Netanyahu preparing for? Iran tensions put Israel on military alert

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the military to remain on full alert for a possible security escalation and prepare to take part in a large-scale operation, with indications pointing to Iran.



Shortly afterward, Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot called for a security briefing on the situation and the threats facing Israel, amid growing concerns over Iran’s expanding military capabilities.



The instructions from Netanyahu and Katz followed a meeting held Wednesday that lasted several hours and examined potential escalation scenarios on the Gaza and Iran fronts.



The developments have raised questions about whether Netanyahu could launch a military operation, particularly as he has refused to hand over several Knesset committees to the parties that won seats in the elections.



Among them is the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which Avigdor Lieberman was expected to chair.



Katz, for his part, stressed that neither he nor Netanyahu needs approval from the opposition or any judicial authority to order military operations in Gaza, Lebanon or Syria.



His position, backed by Netanyahu, has deepened tensions with Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who insists that any military strike must be tied to a violation of the red lines set by Tel Aviv, something that has yet to happen.