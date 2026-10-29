News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say three oil tankers struck mines in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
29-10-2026 | 05:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say three oil tankers struck mines in Strait of Hormuz
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by state media on Thursday that three oil tankers were hit by explosions and caught fire after striking naval mines while attempting to cross an unauthorized route south of the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours.
The tankers had switched off their radar and navigation systems and ignored warnings from the Revolutionary Guards' navy, which said the vessels had been abandoned along the southern shores of the strait.
Reuters
Middle East News
Revolutionary
Guards
three
tankers
struck
mines
Strait
Hormuz
Next
Seven arrested in alleged Qatari vote-buying scandal involving Israeli Arab party: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
Israeli election official calls for probe into suspected Qatari funding of Arab party: Amal Shehadeh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-17
Iran's Guards say two tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-10-17
Iran's Guards say two tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle East News
2026-09-02
Iran Guards say two oil tankers on fire after hitting mines in Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-09-02
Iran Guards say two oil tankers on fire after hitting mines in Hormuz
0
Middle East News
2026-10-01
Three oil tankers hit by projectiles in Hormuz Strait on Tuesday: Marisks
Middle East News
2026-10-01
Three oil tankers hit by projectiles in Hormuz Strait on Tuesday: Marisks
0
Middle East News
2026-08-31
US denies Iran claim that oil tanker hit mines near Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-08-31
US denies Iran claim that oil tanker hit mines near Strait of Hormuz
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:01
Arab-Israeli list says Netanyahu accusations show his 'fear' of their power
Middle East News
10:01
Arab-Israeli list says Netanyahu accusations show his 'fear' of their power
0
Middle East News
08:50
Qatar rejects 'dangerous' accusations that it interfered in Israeli elections
Middle East News
08:50
Qatar rejects 'dangerous' accusations that it interfered in Israeli elections
0
Middle East News
08:36
Palestinian president says hopes for peace talks with new Israeli government
Middle East News
08:36
Palestinian president says hopes for peace talks with new Israeli government
0
Middle East News
08:16
Houthis say Saudi strike kills 12 in Yemeni residential area
Middle East News
08:16
Houthis say Saudi strike kills 12 in Yemeni residential area
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-09-14
US energy secretary says Iran official blocked from IAEA conference 'sanctioned individual'
World News
2026-09-14
US energy secretary says Iran official blocked from IAEA conference 'sanctioned individual'
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
President Aoun calls for joint regional security strategy during meeting with Jordan’s king, Macron
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
President Aoun calls for joint regional security strategy during meeting with Jordan’s king, Macron
0
World News
2026-10-03
Houthis say Saudi forces launched 26 strikes on Sanaa on Saturday
World News
2026-10-03
Houthis say Saudi forces launched 26 strikes on Sanaa on Saturday
0
World News
03:17
China condemns US move to add Chinese medical equipment firms to Uyghur forced labour list
World News
03:17
China condemns US move to add Chinese medical equipment firms to Uyghur forced labour list
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:08
Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently
Lebanon News
13:08
Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant
3
Lebanon News
12:42
Hezbollah chief calls Israeli election results a form of defeat, rejects disarmament
Lebanon News
12:42
Hezbollah chief calls Israeli election results a form of defeat, rejects disarmament
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Netanyahu or Eisenkot? Israel faces a political crossroads as five scenarios emerge
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Netanyahu or Eisenkot? Israel faces a political crossroads as five scenarios emerge
5
Middle East News
05:52
Seven arrested in alleged Qatari vote-buying scandal involving Israeli Arab party: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
05:52
Seven arrested in alleged Qatari vote-buying scandal involving Israeli Arab party: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
6
Middle East News
12:47
Israeli Arab leader tells AFP ready to back opposition-led govt but not in coalition
Middle East News
12:47
Israeli Arab leader tells AFP ready to back opposition-led govt but not in coalition
7
Middle East News
10:58
Israel defence minister slams Eisenkot's call for military to resist PM pressure
Middle East News
10:58
Israel defence minister slams Eisenkot's call for military to resist PM pressure
8
Middle East News
04:50
Israeli election official calls for probe into suspected Qatari funding of Arab party: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
04:50
Israeli election official calls for probe into suspected Qatari funding of Arab party: Amal Shehadeh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More