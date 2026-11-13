US denies Iran's claim that it attacked early-warning radar in Bahrain

Middle East News
13-11-2026 | 09:58
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US denies Iran&#39;s claim that it attacked early-warning radar in Bahrain
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US denies Iran's claim that it attacked early-warning radar in Bahrain

The U.S. military denied Iran's claim on Friday to have attacked a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain, saying its forces had shot down two one-way attack drones launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps toward Bahrain with no harm ⁠caused.

Iran had said its strike was in retaliation for what it described as an air attack on a telecommunications tower in its Hormozgan province, according to Iranian state media.

The claim came during a fragile lull in the conflict between Iran and the U.S., which began ⁠with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and has since spread across the region.



Reuters 
 

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