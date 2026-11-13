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US denies Iran's claim that it attacked early-warning radar in Bahrain
Middle East News
13-11-2026 | 09:58
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US denies Iran's claim that it attacked early-warning radar in Bahrain
The U.S. military denied Iran's claim on Friday to have attacked a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain, saying its forces had shot down two one-way attack drones launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps toward Bahrain with no harm caused.
Iran had said its strike was in retaliation for what it described as an air attack on a telecommunications tower in its Hormozgan province, according to Iranian state media.
The claim came during a fragile lull in the conflict between Iran and the U.S., which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and has since spread across the region.
Reuters
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