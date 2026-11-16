Iran's most powerful Shi'ite militia ally in Iraq has been raking in hundreds of millions of dollars from oil stolen from the state, Iraqi officials say, prompting the prime minister to ready his security forces to confront the heavily armed group.



Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has launched his toughest challenge yet to the group Kataib Hezbollah by cracking down on an oil smuggling network it has run for years, senior security, army, police and oil officials told Reuters.



They said the smuggling, carried out with accomplices among some security and oil officials, has robbed the government of hundreds of millions of dollars dating back to 2021.



Kataib Hezbollah, branded a terrorist organization by the U.S., is one of dozens of heavily armed pro-Iranian groups that have semi-official status in Iraq. It denies the smuggling and calls the crackdown part of a campaign to seize its weapons.







Reuters