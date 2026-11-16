Saudi Arabia dismisses commander of anti-Houthi coalition: State media

Saudi authorities on Monday dismissed the commander of the coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen, as the Iran-backed group advanced towards the seat of government in Aden.



"Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Salman is appointed as advisor for military affairs to the Minister of Defence," the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing a royal decree, naming chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamed bin Ruqad al-Ruwaili as the coalition's new commander.





AFP