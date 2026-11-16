EU ministers agree to move ahead with EU-Syria deal: Kallas

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to move ahead with a deal to deepen ties with Syria, foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, reviving an accord first drafted in 2008.



A discussion paper, prepared by the bloc's diplomatic service ahead of the meeting, sketched one of Brussels' most ambitious efforts yet to normalize ties with Syria, less than two years after Bashar al-Assad's fall ended decades of authoritarian rule and reshaped regional alliances.



"The EU seeks a major upgrade ⁠in its ties with Syria, and today ministers supported moving ahead with the EU-Syria Association Agreement," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters after a monthly foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels. An association agreement typically paves the way for closer trade ties and economic and political cooperation.



She said diplomats would now work through the technical and legal details to finalize the agreement, which would create a framework for free trade, political dialogue and broader cooperation between Brussels and Damascus.







Reuters