EU ministers agree to move ahead with EU-Syria deal: Kallas

Middle East News
16-11-2026 | 11:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU ministers agree to move ahead with EU-Syria deal: Kallas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
EU ministers agree to move ahead with EU-Syria deal: Kallas

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to move ahead with a deal to deepen ties with Syria, foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, reviving an accord first drafted in 2008.

A discussion paper, prepared by the bloc's diplomatic service ahead of the meeting, sketched one of Brussels' most ambitious efforts yet to normalize ties with Syria, less than two years after Bashar al-Assad's fall ended decades of authoritarian rule and reshaped regional alliances.

"The EU seeks a major upgrade ⁠in its ties with Syria, and today ministers supported moving ahead with the EU-Syria Association Agreement," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters after a monthly foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels. An association agreement typically paves the way for closer trade ties and economic and political cooperation.

She said diplomats would now work through the technical and legal details to finalize the agreement, which would create a framework for free trade, political dialogue and broader cooperation between Brussels and Damascus.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

EU

Ministers

Syria

Deal

Kaja Kallas

LBCI Next
Netanyahu's government maintains military pressure as Israel faces internal political storm
Iran's proxy in Iraq rakes in hundreds of millions through oil smuggling
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-11-09

Zelensky says coordinated positions with EU chief ahead of Abu Dhabi talks

LBCI
World News
2026-09-07

EU announces €200 million partnership deal with Greenland

LBCI
World News
2026-11-06

Peace agreement in Ukraine 'will require' EU: Kallas

LBCI
World News
2026-11-06

EU says 'a lot of work' still needed to reach Ukraine peace deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Netanyahu's government maintains military pressure as Israel faces internal political storm

LBCI
Middle East News
09:25

Iran's proxy in Iraq rakes in hundreds of millions through oil smuggling

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Saudi Arabia dismisses commander of anti-Houthi coalition: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
07:54

Iraq orders army to enter stronghold of Iran-backed group

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-10

Estonia government loses parliament majority as two MPs defect

LBCI
World News
2026-06-03

OECD cuts 2026 global growth forecasts over Mideast war fallout

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-12

Hezbollah confident any US-Iran deal will include Lebanon, politician says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Netanyahu's government maintains military pressure as Israel faces internal political storm

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-11-14

Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces abduct two brothers in raid near Chebaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Aoun discusses developments in Lebanon and UNIFIL’s post-withdrawal phase with US envoy

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

World Bank official praises Lebanon’s reform efforts during meeting with Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz meets with President Aoun at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli army says it arrested two members of Lebanese Resistance Brigades in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Israeli army says it targeted weapons shipment bound for Hezbollah in Janta

LBCI
World News
02:53

Sudan army strike kills 15, including children: Rights group, survivor

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More