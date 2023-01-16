Cabinet meeting set to take place Wednesday with oil, electricity as a priority

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-16 | 11:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cabinet meeting set to take place Wednesday with oil, electricity as a priority
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cabinet meeting set to take place Wednesday with oil, electricity as a priority
After a discussion regarding its occurrence, the caretaker prime minister called for a session of the Council of Ministers to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The agenda of the upcoming session consists of 7 items presented by Iraqi fuel in the first item. The controversial file related to the treasury advance to secure gas oil in favor of Electricité du Liban came in the second item of the schedule without adding the two letters from the Ministry of Energy that arrived at the General Secretariat after distributing the schedule, so the Secretariat published them and added them to the agenda.

However, the two books that arrived at the General Secretariat were in the form of two mobile decrees signed by seven ministers, who are the ministers of the Free Patriotic Movement, boycotting the session, which prompted the Secretariat to the Council of Ministers to return the two decrees and request the Minister of Energy to reformulate them in the form of mobile decrees, according to the Prime Minister's circular issued on 5/12/2022.

The General Secretariat made it clear that the minister is not entitled to obtain the signatures of the rest of the ministers on any draft decree.

Minister of Energy Walid Fayyad confirmed that he sent the decrees in the format his ministry adopted, and the cabinet can take the appropriate decision. 

But the problem is not in how the decrees are sent but in how they will be approved by the Council of Ministers, especially since the concerned minister will not be present at the session.

Sources close to the PM said that Fayyad must handle the repercussions of his absence, and the same sources confirmed that the signature of the competent minister is present on the two decrees he has previously sent; thus, the Council of Ministers can issue decrees because it is the final decision-maker.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Electricity

Oil

Ministry of Energy

Energy

Fuel

Walid Fayyad

Prime Minister

Priority

LBCI Next
Lebanese, Syrian public schools students waiting for glimmer of hope to return to classes
European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04

Lebanon asks Omani Oil Company to delay Iraqi fuel shipment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09

Ministry of Energy begins long-awaited process to appoint Electricity Regulatory Authority

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Montfort wins bid for Uniper's marine fuels oil refinery in UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-17

Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-02

Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app