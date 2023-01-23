US reduces reciprocity visa fees for Lebanese passport holders

The embassy added that the reciprocity fee is charged in addition to the nonimmigrant visa application fee and can be paid at the time of the appointment if the application is approved.



The Department of Homeland Security defines reciprocity as: “When a foreign government imposes fees on US citizens for certain types of visas, the United States will impose a reciprocal fee on citizens of that country for similar types of visas.”



For the F-1 (Student) Visa the reciprocity fee is now $0 after it was $708, this also applies to the F-2 (Dependent of F1 Visa), M-1 (Nonacademic Student), M-2 (Dependent of M-1 Visa), J-1 (Exchange Visitor), and J2 (Dependent of Exchange Visitor).



As for the L-1 (Intracompany Transferee) Visa the reciprocity fee is now $2,092 after it was $3,834, this also applies to the L-2 (Dependent of Intracompany Transferee) Visa.



In addition to the above, for the H-1B (Person in Specialty Occupation) Visa, H-1C (Nurse in health professional shortage area) Visa, and H-3 (Trainee or Special Education Visitor) Visa reciprocity fee is now $748 after it was $2,243. This also applies to the H-4 (Dependent of H visa holder) Visa.



Finally, the R-1 (Religious worker) Visa reciprocity fee is now $502 after it was $1,843.



Visa categories which are not listed below remain unchanged.