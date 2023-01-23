News
Hezbollah aims to solve presidential vacuum through bilateral discussions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-23 | 12:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah aims to solve presidential vacuum through bilateral discussions
In light of the blockage of the presidential horizon and in an attempt to open a hole in the blocked wall, here is Hezbollah calling on the internal parties to meet it halfway.
Hezbollah's Representative, Hassan Fadlallah, revealed an effort to establish internal understanding and consensus.
According to LBCI information, this call stems from the conviction of Hezbollah officials that a solution to the presidential file can only be reached with communication between the parties. In light of the parties' refusal of any call for dialogue, the party believes that internal bilateral discussions are possible and can be an alternative to any dialogue or dialogue table under the dome of Parliament.
From this perspective, the party previously met the head of the Progressive Socialist Party and the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement. Hezbollah will continue through its delegates to hold a series of meetings that include all political forces, especially Amal Movement and the National Moderation Bloc, according to LBCI's sources.
But what about the rest of the opposition blocs, especially the Lebanese Forces? Will the political difference between the two parties prevent a dialogue between them, and does the same apply to the Kataeb and the Change MPs?
Sources within the Change MPs told LBCI that the position of their bloc is clear. They have no problem in any dialogue with any party; however, what is essential for them is that it takes place under the dome of Parliament. The sources added that the Change MPs are present in Parliament if someone wants to dialogue with them in the Presidential file.
In the same context, some Change MPs believe it is illogical to reject any dialogue with Hezbollah, which is one of the political components. Change MPs have already visited the party at its headquarters in Haret Hreik. The problem between them and the party does not prevent such a dialogue from taking place if it aims to solve the presidential vacuum.
The aim of this movement, then, is not to impose Hezbollah's point of view on others but rather to listen to their thoughts and approach to the presidential file.
Will this step succeed in bringing the views of those concerned closer together?
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Presidency
Parliament
Government
Politics
Crisis
Vacancy
