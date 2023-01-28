Lebanon judicial sector: Will any confrontation take place next week?

However, during the weekend, tranquility prevailed over the Palace of Justice in Beirut, but a second confrontation may occur next week.



Oweidat’s upcoming steps depend on what Bitar will do, according to some sources, pending the sessions that the investigating judge will start on February 6.



In this regard, judicial sources indicated that Bitar has the right to go to his office in the Justice Palace as any other judge does. It also explained that if he decides to conduct the investigations, he will be dealt with as a usurper of authority.



However, the situation can become tenser, and Bitar may be requested to hand over the file to the Public Prosecution at the Court of Cassation.



But who will guarantee the results on the ground if any confrontation occurs?



Furthermore, Oweidat prevented the security forces from receiving any judicial signal except for those issued by him.



According to several sources, this step is taken in anticipation of any arrest warrant Bitar may issue because the judicial investigator has the authority to register any arrest warrant without going through the Court of Cassation, and his relationship is direct with the security forces.



Moreover, the failure to register arrest warrants, in case they were issued, renders them non-existent.



What is behind Oweidat’s step is that the warning usually precedes the issuance of an arrest order.

At this time, the Supreme Judicial Council is spinning in the middle of the division of its members: Between the Supreme Judicial Council head judge Suheil Abboud who supports the judicial investigator, and the other members who do not hide their desire to appoint a substitute judge for Bitar under the pretext of “conducting investigations.”