US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02 | 10:28
High views
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
3min
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

The Caesar act is there for a reason, and the laws are in place because there is a reason behind them, US Congressman and Chair of the US-Lebanon friendship caucus Darin Lahood told LBCI, adding that the US must think long and hard before granting Lebanon a potential waiver from the act.

“I wish Assad was no longer in office. I think he's a war criminal. We do not want to benefit the Syrian regime,” Lahoud added to LBCI.

Lahoud said he is proud to be the chair of the US-Lebanon friendship caucus in Congress.

“Lebanon is bordering on a failed state, and it's hard to watch, and people are suffering there. But what's ironic is the elites, the oligarchs, and the politicians continue to thrive and prosper. They're not the ones hurting and so we sent a letter asking the administration to use its leverage, whether that's funding for Lebanon, funding for the LAF, or funding for other programs there. We need to start looking at every mechanism and every lever to get change in Lebanon. Patience is running thin here,” Lahoud added.

Lahoud added that the administration must consider sanctions, particularly for those with malign interests in Lebanon. 

“I worry about the influence of Hezbollah and the activities they're engaged in. I don't think they have the best interest of Lebanon in mind. And sanctions have been used sporadically. But again, I think we have to look at all the tools in the arsenal when it comes to what we can do to bring change,” Lahoud added.

Lahoud emphasized the need to elect a president that is not corrupt, that believes in a sovereign, independent, prosperous Lebanon, “someone that can bring the country together with real leadership.”

The US-Lebanon friendship caucus chair also emphasized requirements from the IMF.

“These should not be hard things to meet. That's what I've said to the members of parliament that I met with this week, and I continue to advocate for that here in the United States Congress,” Lahoud added.

Maritime border agreement 

Congressman Lahoud added that the maritime border agreement with Israel is an example of what the US and Lebanon should build off, adding that it was a success. 

“I credit the people involved with it, and it ought to be a model for looking at the land border and other issues with Lebanon,” Lahoud added. 

Regarding the policy towards Lebanon, Lahoud gave credit to the Biden administration for initiating the maritime border. 

“I think that's a good thing. Most of the time, the policy towards Lebanon should be bipartisan. If you look at our friendship caucus, it's made up of Republicans and Democrats. But I will say this I've been firm in my criticism of Iran and their malign activities throughout the Middle East and particularly supporting Hezbollah,” Lahoud added.

