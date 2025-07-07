News
US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity
Lebanon News
07-07-2025 | 05:45
US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack expressed optimism following talks at Lebanon's presidential palace in Baabda, saying he is satisfied with Beirut's response to Washington's proposals and sees a "real opportunity" for Lebanon to move forward.
"I am grateful for the Lebanese response; it came after careful consideration and reflects various important factors. I am largely satisfied," Barrack told reporters after meeting with Lebanese officials.
Barrack emphasized that Lebanon is under no obligation to meet any imposed deadlines for Hezbollah's disarmament, saying, "We are merely trying to offer help, not impose solutions." He added that it is now up to the Lebanese themselves to seize the moment.
"There's an opportunity, and no one is better than the Lebanese at recognizing and acting on opportunities. The region is changing, everything around us is changing, and President Trump stands behind Lebanon," he noted.
The envoy underscored the need for compromises from all parties involved, stating, "Everyone must give up something. Hostility must end."
Barrack also pointed to recent developments involving Israel and Syria, revealing that dialogue between the two has begun. "Syria is starting from scratch, and the dialogue with Israel is underway," he said, describing the process as complex but necessary.
As for Lebanon's fraught relationship with Israel, Barrack struck a cautiously hopeful tone. "I believe Lebanon and Israel are ultimately seeking the same thing. Israel does not want war with Lebanon, nor does it wish to occupy Lebanon."
Concluding his remarks, Barrack stressed the role of the U.S., saying, "America cannot provide all the answers. We can only assist from the outside. The real solutions must come from within."
Lebanon News
US
Envoy
Tom Barrack
Baabda
Lebanon
Response
Opportunity
Learn More