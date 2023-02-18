Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?

2023-02-18 | 13:12
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
2min
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?

“An elected president with 65 votes and a quorum of 86 deputies is a legitimate president,” this is what the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, said.

So can Frangieh secure a quorum of 86?

Who will attend the session if Frangieh secures the needed 65 votes:
  
Sixteen deputies from the Development and Liberation Bloc (Amal movement), 15 deputies from the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc (Hezbollah), nine MPs who are Hezbollah's independent allies, four deputies from the Independent National Bloc (Takatol Watani Mostakel), three MPs from the Armenian bloc, along with Sajih Atieh, Adib Abdel Massih, and Charbel Massaad.
 
This brings the confirmed number of MPs to only 49.

If Frangieh succeeds in persuading the remaining five deputies of the Moderation Bloc (E3tidel), the independent deputies of Beirut, Nabil Badr and Imad Al-Hout (2), and the deputies of Saida, Abd al-Rahman al-Bizri and Osama Saad (2), he will reach the number 58.

Even if all 12 deputies from the Change bloc attend the session, Frangieh will secure 70 present MPs, while he would still need 16 more to reach the required quorum of 86.

The Democratic Gathering (PSP), with its eight deputies, is against stalling and is trying to establish consensus on a president who has broad support and approval. 

However, even if the Democratic Gathering attends, the number will reach 78.  

Meanwhile, MPs Michel Daher and Neamat Freim have not yet defined their positions.

As for those who will not secure the quorum for Frangieh, they are the representatives of the Free Patriotic Movement, 17 deputies; the Strong Republic, 19; and the Kataeb, four. 

Moreover, several independents will likely boycott the session, including MP Michel Mouawad.
  
This means that Frangieh cannot reach the quorum required to elect him as president, he can only secure a quorum if a settlement occurs with a significant number of deputies from within the Christian blocs.

