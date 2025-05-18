Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass begins in St Peter's Square

World News
18-05-2025 | 04:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Leo XIV&#39;s inauguration mass begins in St Peter&#39;s Square
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass begins in St Peter's Square

Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass began in St Peter's Square on Sunday, attended by hundreds of dignitaries, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance and tens of thousands of faithful.

Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost, who became the first U.S. head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics on May 8, did his first tour of the square in his popemobile ahead of the mass.

AFP
 

World News

Vatican City

Holy See

Pope Leo XIV

St Peter's Square

LBCI Next
Putin says wants to 'eliminate' causes of Ukraine conflict
Pope Leo XIV makes first tour of St Peter's Square in popemobile
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:12

Pope Leo XIV makes first tour of St Peter's Square in popemobile

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

Transfer of pope's body to St Peter's Basilica possibly Wednesday: Vatican

LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

First mass celebrated by new Pope Leo XIV begins: Vatican

LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Leo XIV, the 'Latin Yankee,' to celebrate first mass as pope

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:25

Bomb kills one near California fertility clinic; FBI calls it 'terrorism'

LBCI
World News
05:17

Pope condemns economic system that exploits nature, the poor

LBCI
World News
05:17

Mexican Navy training ship hits New York's Brooklyn Bridge

LBCI
World News
05:11

Putin says wants to 'eliminate' causes of Ukraine conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse

LBCI
World News
05:25

Bomb kills one near California fertility clinic; FBI calls it 'terrorism'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

Aoun, Gemayel discuss elections as Spain invites president to UN Development Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More