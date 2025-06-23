From nuclear sites to regime change: Israel expands its war objectives in Iran

News Bulletin Reports
23-06-2025 | 12:49
High views
LBCI
LBCI
From nuclear sites to regime change: Israel expands its war objectives in Iran
From nuclear sites to regime change: Israel expands its war objectives in Iran

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

On the eleventh day of Israel's war on Iran, the Israeli military faces new setbacks following a barrage of Iranian missile attacks on Monday that overwhelmed air defense systems and plunged parts of the country into darkness.

According to Israeli officials, five separate waves of missiles were launched at intervals, targeting northern towns near the Lebanese and Syrian borders, as well as central Tel Aviv and the south. 

Despite Israel's layered defense network, many missiles bypassed interception efforts, causing widespread destruction and crippling the central power grid in the south. Authorities confirmed that at least six million Israelis were forced to seek shelter in bunkers and designated safe rooms.

The escalating attacks have exposed a deepening divide within Israel's leadership regarding the timeline and objectives of the war. 

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed optimism, suggesting that Israel is close to achieving its military goals, both the Israeli military and the Home Front Command have warned that the country should brace for prolonged fighting.

What began as an Israeli campaign to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities has now expanded. Within days of the conflict's onset, Israel declared new targets, including Iran's ballistic missile stockpiles and drone production facilities. 

Following coordinated U.S. strikes on Iranian territory, Israel's leadership signaled an even broader agenda, toppling the Iranian regime itself.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz openly stated that the end goal now includes the collapse of Iran's ruling system. At the same time, Minister Eli Cohen emphasized efforts to fuel internal unrest against Tehran's leadership.

Meanwhile, the continued missile barrages have triggered a new wave of displacement within Israel. 

Official figures show over 10,000 Israelis have evacuated their homes since the war began, with nearly 40,000 compensation requests submitted by citizens affected by the conflict. 

Calls for an immediate ceasefire continue to mount, but with both sides hardening their positions, an end to the war remains elusive.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Nuclear

Sites

Regime

Change

Israel

War

Objectives

Iran

Fate of Iran's enriched uranium: Did Iran move its uranium before US strike on Fordow?
Closer to reality: Lebanon inches closer to launching second airport in Qlayaat
