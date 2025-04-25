Banking secrecy amendment boosts Lebanon’s reform credibility — will donors see it as real change?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



An 87-vote amendment to Lebanon’s banking secrecy law was a key component of the Lebanese delegation’s mission to Washington.

Following negotiations between Lebanese delegations in Washington and Beirut, and at the request of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the amendment added auditors or assessors appointed by the central bank or the Banking Control Commission to the list of entities authorized to lift banking secrecy.



Passing the amendment in this form will allow Lebanon to participate in an upcoming roundtable on recovery and reconstruction with a strong reform agenda, strengthening its position in reports to be prepared by conference participants.



The conference will include countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, France, and the United States, as well as international organizations and financial institutions.



It is considered a first step toward securing the sought-after $2 billion reconstruction loan. The conference follows a meeting with the IMF’s managing director, which Lebanon’s finance minister described as “very positive.”



The seriousness and coordination shown by the Lebanese delegation were met with optimism, as international partners reaffirmed their willingness to cooperate if the reform process continues and actions match rhetoric.



This cooperation has already begun, with offers of technical assistance to Lebanon in various sectors, and an IMF delegation is expected to visit Beirut in May.