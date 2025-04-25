News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Banking secrecy amendment boosts Lebanon’s reform credibility — will donors see it as real change?
News Bulletin Reports
25-04-2025 | 12:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Banking secrecy amendment boosts Lebanon’s reform credibility — will donors see it as real change?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
An 87-vote amendment to Lebanon’s banking secrecy law was a key component of the Lebanese delegation’s mission to Washington.
Following negotiations between Lebanese delegations in Washington and Beirut, and at the request of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the amendment added auditors or assessors appointed by the central bank or the Banking Control Commission to the list of entities authorized to lift banking secrecy.
Passing the amendment in this form will allow Lebanon to participate in an upcoming roundtable on recovery and reconstruction with a strong reform agenda, strengthening its position in reports to be prepared by conference participants.
The conference will include countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, France, and the United States, as well as international organizations and financial institutions.
It is considered a first step toward securing the sought-after $2 billion reconstruction loan. The conference follows a meeting with the IMF’s managing director, which Lebanon’s finance minister described as “very positive.”
The seriousness and coordination shown by the Lebanese delegation were met with optimism, as international partners reaffirmed their willingness to cooperate if the reform process continues and actions match rhetoric.
This cooperation has already begun, with offers of technical assistance to Lebanon in various sectors, and an IMF delegation is expected to visit Beirut in May.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
United States
Banking Secrecy
Reform
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Washington
Next
Beirut municipal election saga: Sectarian tensions flare in Lebanon’s parliament ahead of vote
Israel divided: Rising tensions over Gaza war and hostage talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:40
French Ambassador hails Lebanon’s banking secrecy reform as key step toward recovery
Lebanon News
05:40
French Ambassador hails Lebanon’s banking secrecy reform as key step toward recovery
0
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Information Minister: Cabinet approves first step toward financial reform with banking secrecy law amendments
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Information Minister: Cabinet approves first step toward financial reform with banking secrecy law amendments
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Ceasefire in question: Israeli cabinet divided while Gaza tensions soar
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Ceasefire in question: Israeli cabinet divided while Gaza tensions soar
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Beirut municipal election saga: Sectarian tensions flare in Lebanon’s parliament ahead of vote
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Beirut municipal election saga: Sectarian tensions flare in Lebanon’s parliament ahead of vote
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-24
Israel divided: Rising tensions over Gaza war and hostage talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-24
Israel divided: Rising tensions over Gaza war and hostage talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-24
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-24
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings
0
World News
03:33
Over 128,000 people have viewed Pope Francis' body: Vatican
World News
03:33
Over 128,000 people have viewed Pope Francis' body: Vatican
0
Middle East News
08:10
Iran summons Dutch envoy to protest assassination attempts claim
Middle East News
08:10
Iran summons Dutch envoy to protest assassination attempts claim
0
Middle East News
13:43
Syria calls on UN Security Council to push for Israel's withdrawal
Middle East News
13:43
Syria calls on UN Security Council to push for Israel's withdrawal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
2
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
3
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
4
Lebanon News
11:27
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
Lebanon News
11:27
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
5
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
7
Lebanon News
07:28
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
Lebanon News
07:28
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
8
Lebanon News
07:13
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
Lebanon News
07:13
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More