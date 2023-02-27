Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

2023-02-27 | 07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
2min
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

On February 26th, 2023, at approximately 4:30 pm, armed robbers driving a Jeep Cherokee intercepted Michel Nakhoul's Mercedes G-Class while he was traveling with his fiancée Vanessa Abi Ghannam in Zahle. The robbers stole the G-Class and left Vanessa behind.

Immediately, the car specifications were circulated to all military units in the region, and the Intelligence Directorate started its investigations to locate the kidnappers. Patrols were dispatched to different possible routes that the kidnappers may have taken, and a pursuit began.

The kidnappers were spotted on the road between Nasriyah and Masaa after their path was discovered. They disappeared around the town of Al-Nabi Sheet. A unit from the Intelligence Directorate set up an ambush parallel to an army checkpoint at the fourth point. The kidnappers tried to evade the ambush, and a gun battle broke out, causing the Cherokee to overturn in a nearby water canal. The kidnappers fled the scene in the stolen G-Class.

The army intensified its measures at the Ain Al-Jouzeh checkpoint between Brital and Hortaala, and after closing in on the kidnappers, a military intelligence patrol forced them to go through the checkpoint. The kidnappers attempted to bypass the checkpoint, and a firefight ensued, causing the military to shoot at the wheels of the Jeep to prevent harm to the victim. 

Eventually, the kidnappers were forced to abandon the vehicle near a house in Brital, where the military arrested them. The gunfire resulted in the death of one of the Syrians and the injury of the Lebanese wanted person, and the arrest of another Syrian involved in the incident. It was later revealed that the Jeep used in the abduction had been stolen from Zahle a week earlier.

The army and the intelligence forces have taken the necessary measures to investigate the incident and bring the kidnappers to justice. Meanwhile, Michel Nakhoul and Vanessa Abi Ghannam are safe and in good health.

