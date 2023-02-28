News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28 | 11:16
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
Around 15 percent of Lebanese no longer have insurance on their cars in 2023, according to the head of the insurance companies' union in Lebanon.
The payment of insurance premiums for third-party liability and comprehensive coverage has become unaffordable for many, as the value of the dollar continues to soar.
While it is true that insurance premiums have become more expensive in dollars, the real problem arises in the event of an accident, as the cost of compensation and car parts has increased significantly. The minimum cost of comprehensive insurance starts at $450 per year and varies depending on the car model, its manufacturing date, and price.
For those who find $450 too expensive, they can resort to third-party liability insurance, which costs $40 per year and covers only material damage.
Mandatory insurance, which has also become more expensive in dollars, costs $35 for private cars and covers up to $400,000 per year. Prices vary depending on the type and size of the vehicle, whether it is a private car, motorcycle, bus, or truck.
Those who purchased mandatory insurance at the old price of LBP 800,000 per year will have coverage of LBP 7 billion per year.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Car
Insurance
Plans
Vehicle
Next
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Lebanese students carry outdated textbooks in their backpacks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Lebanese students carry outdated textbooks in their backpacks
0
Sports
2023-02-25
Carmelo Anthony in attendance during Lebanon vs. Phillipines FIBA World Cup qualifier matchup
Sports
2023-02-25
Carmelo Anthony in attendance during Lebanon vs. Phillipines FIBA World Cup qualifier matchup
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
Lebanon faces medication shortage amid healthcare crisis: report
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
Lebanon faces medication shortage amid healthcare crisis: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-31
Prices of hydrocarbon derivatives edge up across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-31
Prices of hydrocarbon derivatives edge up across Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Bank sector: Oweidat’s recent memo halts Judge Aoun's investigative procedures
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Bank sector: Oweidat’s recent memo halts Judge Aoun's investigative procedures
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-27
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-27
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
0
World
08:22
Sunak in Belfast to sell new Brexit deal
World
08:22
Sunak in Belfast to sell new Brexit deal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
09:17
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
09:17
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
2
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
4
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
5
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
7
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
8
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store