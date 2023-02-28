Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28 | 11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
1min
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans

Around 15 percent of Lebanese no longer have insurance on their cars in 2023, according to the head of the insurance companies' union in Lebanon.

The payment of insurance premiums for third-party liability and comprehensive coverage has become unaffordable for many, as the value of the dollar continues to soar.
While it is true that insurance premiums have become more expensive in dollars, the real problem arises in the event of an accident, as the cost of compensation and car parts has increased significantly. The minimum cost of comprehensive insurance starts at $450 per year and varies depending on the car model, its manufacturing date, and price.
For those who find $450 too expensive, they can resort to third-party liability insurance, which costs $40 per year and covers only material damage. 
 
Mandatory insurance, which has also become more expensive in dollars, costs $35 for private cars and covers up to $400,000 per year. Prices vary depending on the type and size of the vehicle, whether it is a private car, motorcycle, bus, or truck.
Those who purchased mandatory insurance at the old price of LBP 800,000 per year will have coverage of LBP 7 billion per year.

