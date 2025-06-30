News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda
News Bulletin Reports
30-06-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
After an hour and a half of tense political discussions, Lebanese MPs opposing the allocation of six parliamentary seats to expatriates failed to disrupt a legislative session aimed at addressing multiple pending laws.
Members of the Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb Party, several Change MPs, and independents staged a walkout from the parliamentary hall in an attempt to obstruct the quorum.
However, the session continued with 68 MPs in attendance, securing the required quorum.
The session remained valid due to the presence of MPs from the Amal-Hezbollah duo and their allies, as well as MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), the Moderate Bloc, and the Tashnag Party.
Despite their support for abolishing the six diaspora seats and having signed a draft amendment to the electoral law, MPs from the PSP, the Moderate Bloc, and Tashnag chose to attend, citing their refusal to obstruct state institutions.
At the start of the session, before the walkout, MPs Paula Yacoubian, Georges Adwan, and Michel Moawad attempted to convince Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to add the draft electoral law amendment to the agenda under an "accelerated and repeated" procedure.
Berri rejected the request, noting that he has never fast-tracked such proposals when similar drafts are already under review by parliamentary committees. He suggested instead that the subcommittee meet weekly to expedite discussions and approval.
In response, MPs Kabalan Kabalan and Ali Fayad reminded the chamber that, according to the constitution, changes to the electoral law require a two-thirds majority in the Cabinet, questioning the attempt to push through amendments under an expedited process.
Meanwhile, FPM leader MP Gebran Bassil denounced the push to amend expatriate voting as an attempt to "hijack or eliminate" the six diaspora seats.
Despite the political standoff, the parliamentary session proceeded and approved several key items on the agenda, including additional funding for the Judges' Mutual Fund, financial allocations for Lebanese University professors, a law exempting victims of Israeli attacks from certain taxes and fees, and legislation canceling some fee increases from the 2015 budget.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Parliamentary
Session
Diaspora
Seats
Political
Divide
Lebanese
Parliament
Agenda
Next
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-09
Diaspora groups push for electoral law amendment to confirm expat voting rights for all 128 parliamentary seats — press release
Lebanon News
2025-05-09
Diaspora groups push for electoral law amendment to confirm expat voting rights for all 128 parliamentary seats — press release
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
FM Rajji attends parliamentary committee session on Lebanon’s foreign policy
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
FM Rajji attends parliamentary committee session on Lebanon’s foreign policy
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-25
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
Lebanon News
2025-06-25
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-29
Wildfire erupts in Akkar's Qoubaiyat forests, rapidly spreads amid strong winds
Lebanon News
2025-06-29
Wildfire erupts in Akkar's Qoubaiyat forests, rapidly spreads amid strong winds
0
Middle East News
2025-05-06
Houthis say four killed in latest Israeli strikes on Yemen
Middle East News
2025-05-06
Houthis say four killed in latest Israeli strikes on Yemen
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-28
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-28
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs
2
Middle East News
05:18
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
Middle East News
05:18
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
3
Lebanon News
04:13
Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues
Lebanon News
04:13
Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues
4
Lebanon News
03:55
Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
03:55
Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm
5
Lebanon News
09:14
Judge Halawi questions advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam in embezzlement and money laundering case
Lebanon News
09:14
Judge Halawi questions advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam in embezzlement and money laundering case
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
7
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More