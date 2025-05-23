Sweden lowers national threat level

Sweden's security service said on Friday it had lowered the national threat assessment by one notch to "elevated" from "high", citing a gradual change in the overall situation.



"The threat of attacks from violent extremism has been reduced for some time," Sweden's SAPO security police said in a statement.



SAPO had raised the threat level to "high", the second highest level, in 2023 after Koran burnings by individuals in Sweden outraged Muslims in several countries and triggered jihadist threats.



Reuters