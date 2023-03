The LebanonU19 basketball team will compete against the United States, Madagascar, and Slovenia in the group stage of the 2023 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup. The tournament, which is the 16th edition of the biennial international men's youth basketball championship, will be hosted in Debrecen, Hungary from 24 June to 2 July 2023.



The draw for the group stage took place on 14 March 2023. The LebanonU19 basketball team was placed in Group B alongside the United States, Madagascar, and Slovenia. This group promises to be an exciting challenge for the team as they face some of the top basketball nations in the world.



The other groups are also very competitive. Group A comprises of Canada, France, China, and Spain. Group C features Serbia, Japan, Brazil, and Egypt. Group D is made up of Argentina, South Korea, Hungary, and Turkey.



The LebanonU19 basketball team has been preparing for the tournament for months and is eager to showcase their skills on the world stage. This is a fantastic opportunity for the team to gain valuable experience and prove their worth against some of the best young players in the world.



The tournament promises to be an exhilarating showcase of international basketball talent. The LebanonU19 basketball team will be hoping to make their mark and progress to the knockout stages of the competition. All eyes will be on Debrecen, Hungary, as the world's top young basketball players take to the court to compete for the coveted FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup title.

The stage is set for #FIBAU19 Basketball World Cup! ✅



Some tasty match-ups await! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vr2RkN9rL9 — NextGen Hoops (@NextGenHoops) March 14, 2023