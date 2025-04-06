Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

The Lebanese Army announced on Sunday that one of its units removed engineering obstacles placed by Israeli forces in the areas of Aalma El Chaeb and Labbouneh in the Tyre district. The barriers had been set up to block a road located within Lebanese territory.



According to a statement from the Army Command – Directorate of Guidance, the unit also dismantled two explosive devices planted by Israeli forces to booby-trap the barriers.



The army said it continues to work on removing Israeli violations in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), while Israel continues its assaults on various areas in Lebanon and its violations of the Lebanese people's security.