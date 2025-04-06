Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
06-04-2025 | 10:13
High views
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

The Lebanese Army announced on Sunday that one of its units removed engineering obstacles placed by Israeli forces in the areas of Aalma El Chaeb and Labbouneh in the Tyre district. The barriers had been set up to block a road located within Lebanese territory.

According to a statement from the Army Command – Directorate of Guidance, the unit also dismantled two explosive devices planted by Israeli forces to booby-trap the barriers.

The army said it continues to work on removing Israeli violations in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), while Israel continues its assaults on various areas in Lebanon and its violations of the Lebanese people's security.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Lebanon

Road Blocks

Violations

South Lebanon

Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators
IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill
