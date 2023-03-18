Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18 | 12:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents

In light of the current economic situation in Lebanon, many patients are hesitant to seek medical advice due to the high cost of examinations in US dollars. To address this issue, the Union of Jezzine Municipalities, in collaboration with Jezzine Governmental Hospital and a number of local philanthropists, have decided to launch a free online medical consultation platform.

The platform is expected to benefit residents from 45 villages within the Jezzine region. The process begins with patients registering on the website. Once they have a username and password, they can choose a doctor based on their specialization. Appointments are scheduled through the platform, with consultations taking place via video calls.

This platform stores each patient's medical information, which can be accessed by the doctor later, or by other physicians if the patient seeks advice from a different doctor on the same platform.

Currently, eight doctors are available on the platform, with plans to increase the number to 25 by next week. The specializations covered include dermatology, orthopedics, cardiology, neurology, psychiatry, and pediatrics. These doctors are volunteers, and their current role is limited to providing consultations.

The platform is supported by a private sector company and is being implemented in collaboration with Jezzine Governmental Hospital.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Economic

Situation

Lebanon

Patients

Medical

Advice

Jezzine

Free

Consultation

Platform

LBCI Next
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

LBCI after grenade attack: We will always be a platform for freedom and in defense of Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-17

Unpaid and overlooked: Lebanon medical body struggles see no end

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:37

Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-15

Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16

Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:57

Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:37

Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis

LBCI
Variety
07:10

Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app