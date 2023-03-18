Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents

In light of the current economic situation in Lebanon, many patients are hesitant to seek medical advice due to the high cost of examinations in US dollars. To address this issue, the Union of Jezzine Municipalities, in collaboration with Jezzine Governmental Hospital and a number of local philanthropists, have decided to launch a free online medical consultation platform.



The platform is expected to benefit residents from 45 villages within the Jezzine region. The process begins with patients registering on the website. Once they have a username and password, they can choose a doctor based on their specialization. Appointments are scheduled through the platform, with consultations taking place via video calls.



This platform stores each patient's medical information, which can be accessed by the doctor later, or by other physicians if the patient seeks advice from a different doctor on the same platform.



Currently, eight doctors are available on the platform, with plans to increase the number to 25 by next week. The specializations covered include dermatology, orthopedics, cardiology, neurology, psychiatry, and pediatrics. These doctors are volunteers, and their current role is limited to providing consultations.



The platform is supported by a private sector company and is being implemented in collaboration with Jezzine Governmental Hospital.